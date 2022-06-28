AtlantiCare, Egg Harbor Township School District, partner to bring AEDs to schools

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — AtlantiCare presented 10 automated external defibrillators to the Egg Harbor Township Board of Education for each of the district’s 10 schools at its June 21 meeting.

Egg Harbor Township school nurses were on hand to accept the AEDs, which are, life-saving devices used to treat people who undergo cardiac arrest. Each AED costs $1,820.

Ronni Lerner, the AtlantiCare director of Community-Based Youth Services, spoke at the board meeting. She said that she appreciated the partnership of Egg Harbor Township School District in helping to promote youth health.

“Obviously AEDs can save a life and are an important part of school safety,” Lerner said. “We appreciate your partnership, look forward to working with you and again, we want to thank all of you for the job you do in health and wellness with your students, staff and faculty.”

Half of the cost for the AEDs is being covered by the AtlantiCare Healthy Schools Healthy Children program. The other half of the cost for AEDs is being covered by the Heart Heroes program at the AtlantiCare Heart and Vascular Institute.

Karen Semet, the school district supervisor of nursing and health and physical education, thanked AtlantiCare for its support. She also took time to individually honor each of the district’s 14 school nurses for their resolve in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic. She called each of the 14 nurses up to the front of the assembly room where they accepted the AEDs.

“I would like, without getting upset, to honor my 14 school nurse that have done a phenomenal job these last two years,” Semet said. “Perseverance, dedication, they are front-line workers. And we’ve picked each other up, day-in, day-out, weekends, holidays.”

Lerner noted that AtlantiCare also partners with the district on other public-health ventures. The two institutions ran a COVID-19 vaccination clinic together get more people in the community inoculated against the coronavirus.

“You really do go above and beyond and we appreciate the health and wellness you bring to all of your schools, so thank you,” Lerner said.

AtlantiCare presented 57 schools with $67,850 in grants, including the grants for the AEDs, this year. It has placed 300 AEDs have been put at police and fire departments, municipal buildings, recreation center, religious buildings and schools through the AtlantiCare Heart Heroes program, which began in 2002.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

