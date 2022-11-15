AtlantiCare devoted to outpatient care, training with new Medical Arts Pavilion

ATLANTIC CITY — AtlantiCare unveiled its new $38.3 million Medical Arts Pavilion on Tuesday, a state-of-the-art facility aimed at closing the gap on health disparities in the city, especially those affecting women and children.

The three-story, 69,700-square-foot facility will include programs that will expand services for pediatrics, maternity, family planning, dialysis, as well as medical education.

“This is a labor of love to serve the community in this way,” AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon said during Tuesday's ribbon cutting.

About 50 people, including city and state officials, attended the event.

The facility opens at a time when the city is still working to address disparities in health care outcomes for Black people, an objective outlined in a 2018 report on the city's pathway to progress by Gov. Phil Murphy's special counsel Jim Johnson.

"We're able to use our community resources and the will of the leaders of Atlantic City to make this a reality," Herndon said during a morning tour of the building on South Indiana Avenue.

Herndon said that while the company is devoting the building to various types of care, it is keen on being at the center of improving health care for women and children.

Built on the lot of the original Atlantic City hospital that opened in 1898, the pavilion is adjacent to AtlantiCare's City Campus, across from the city's bus station and within blocks of the rail station and the Atlantic City Expressway.

Planning for the project began five years ago, Herndon said, and ground was broken March 30, 2021.

Herndon said the new AtlantiCare building would allow the organization to double down on medical services, education and the other ways AtlantiCare helps the community.

“The point here is that we’ve accomplished so many wonderful things, and now we get to grow. We can do more and serve the community in a dignified and special way,” Herndon said.

“This means a lot,” Michael Charlton, chairman of AtlantiCare’s Board of Trustees, said during the ribbon-cutting. “This building is more than just a brick-and-mortar location. It fills a void and creates health care equality for people in an underserved community.”

Mayor Marty Small Sr. said AtlantiCare was “stepping up for the good people of Atlantic City” and that the organization was “putting its money where its mouth is.”

Maisha Moore, deputy executive director of the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, said Atlantic City has one of the highest infant mortality rates in the state, so the new facility and services were something she was “incredibly excited" about.

AtlantiCare remains the region's largest health care organization and non-casino employer with about 6,000 staff on hand. Founded in 1993, the company runs outpatient services and hospital campuses in the city and Galloway Township.

Some of the new programs will include additions to outpatient care for the company's neonatal intensive care unit at its Mainland Campus in Galloway.

Sandra Garrett, vice president of AtlantiCare's Women & Children Service Line, said the new ward is an upgrade from the company's HealthPlex on Atlantic Avenue, which has been limited for maternity care to about one day per week.

Being close to public transportation hubs and major highways also supports access, she said.

"You can walk here," Garrett said. "You don't necessarily need transportation, although we do provide transportation."

A floor above, medical students, current residents and staff in other departments can practice their skills in a simulation center.

Fitted with four scenario labs, medical students, current residents and other department staff can practice an array of procedures from childbirth to medical emergencies on lifelike mannequins. Each mannequin can be controlled by a supervisor through a tablet, making the test subjects experience varying medical conditions.

Dr. Dominick Zampino will oversee the training center, adding he expects physicians and other medical experts in town for seminars at the building's 148-seat auditorium on the third floor.

"We're looking to see how we can leverage it best for the area," Zampino said.

Having manufactured situations is vital to perfecting medical practices, given it's a "no-risk environment" where anyone can learn how to perform procedures the best they can, Zampino said.