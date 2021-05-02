AtlantiCare delivers 12 sets of twins since January, research shows we’ll be seeing double more often

The most rewarding part is simply experiencing being the mother of twins, she said.

“My pregnancy was pretty special just knowing there were two in there,” she said. “I was feeling them kicking and there were points where I could decipher which (one was kicking), especially towards the end. That was just a special experience that I know not everyone gets to have.”

But, as anyone could guess, caring for twins — newborn twins — also has its challenges.

“You put a matching outfit on them and you’re so excited for their outfits to match and then one of them pees through in a second,” she said. “The diaper changes, the outfit changes, the feedings…my hands are definitely full. It happens all at once.

“But to look down at both of them and see two of the same faces, it really is the most special thing,” she added. “During the long nights I’m trying to remind myself of that, that this is a really cool experience and not everyone has that and that I’m grateful for it.”

Being pregnant with twins, Brittani also went through AtlantiCare’s Maternal Fetal Medicine program, which provides an extra layer of care for both baby and mother during high-risk pregnancies.