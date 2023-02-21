MAYS LANDING — To provide the community with more services for those dealing with addiction and mental illness, AtlantiCare on Tuesday unveiled a new mobile outreach vehicle that the John Brooks Recovery Center will start using next month.

"We're excited to go out to the community, meeting them where they are instead of hoping they come out to us," said Lori Herndon, CEO of AtlantiCare.

The mobile outreach team will consist of a physician, nurses and a behavioral health clinician licensed in social work and addiction counseling. The team will also include two outreach coordinators and two certified peer recovery specialists who will focus on counseling.

The renovated RV will travel to overdose hotspots in Atlantic County. The first areas the mobile outreach vehicle will focus on are Atlantic City, Egg Harbor City, Egg Harbor Township, Galloway Township and Pleasantville.

In 2021, 4,346 people were admitted for substance abuse treatment in those towns, according to the 2021 New Jersey Drug and Alcohol Abuse Treatment Substance Abuse Overview for Atlantic County. That makes up more than half of the 7,434 total admissions for substance abuse treatment in the county.

"I know with this bus that we're going to touch thousands of people," said Keith Strickland, a peer recovery specialist who is part of the John Brooks MOV team.

The New Jersey Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services provided $300,000 for the renovating of the vehicle.

AtlantiCare also will receive $750,000 in additional state funding to support the mobile outreach efforts for medications, case management, care coordination services and recovery support services.

"Community partnership is key," said Michael Santillo, director of the John Brooks Recovery Center. "And we have a great staff that is very talented that can provide an array of different services."