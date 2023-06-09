AtlantiCare on Friday reported a data breach involving one of the third-party billing companies it uses.

As part of its medical billing procedures, AtlantiCare uses Intellihartx, a revenue cycling company that focuses on health care clients. Intellihartx told AtlantiCare it was one of many organizations impacted by a cybersecurity attack on third-party vendor Fortra LLC.

This attack impacted Intellihartx's client data, which includes certain AtlantiCare patient information.

"ITx says it is unaware of any misuse of our patients’ information with regard to the Fortra event," AtlantiCare said in a news release. "However, we regret that this incident occurred and apologize for any concern it might cause. We take the confidentiality and security of our patients’ information seriously. AtlantiCare has taken steps to mitigate the risk to our patients related to this event by immediately suspending all data transfers to ITx."

Intellihartx reported Feb. 2 that Fortra GoAnywhere, a secure file transfer protocol, was subject to a data privacy event. According to ITx, Fortra deleted the unauthorized party's accounts, rebuilt a secure file transfer platform with system limitations and restrictions, and produced a patch for the software. ITx launched its own investigation, and both ITx and Fortra notified law enforcement.

AtlantiCare highlights health equity efforts at DEI summit ATLANTIC CITY — With the past several years bringing health inequities to the forefront, the…

Types of personal information that could have been accessed include names, addresses, medical billing and insurance information, certain medical information such as diagnoses and medication, and demographic information, such as dates of birth and Social Security numbers.

On May 19, ITx determined how many AtlantiCare patients were impacted and confirmed that not every impacted person had all of their data accessed.

Intellihartx is mailing notices to those potentially affected. It is also offering free credit monitoring to those affected.

Those seeking additional information can call Intellihartx at 833-901-4622 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and use engagement number B096233. They also can write to ITx at P.O. Box 3404, Kingsport, TN 37664-3404.