AtlantiCare changes hours and operations in response to snow storm
AtlantiCare changes hours and operations in response to snow storm

AtlantiCare is further adjusting its hours and operations in response to Monday’s snow storm.

The nonhospital locations of AtlantiCare Clinical Labs are closed for the remainder of the day Monday. The AtlantiCare Physician Group, or APG, Primary Care offices are seeing patients via telehealth appointments only. The APG Endocrinology, Neurology, Rheumatology offices, as well as the AtlantiCare Behavioral Health services, are also seeing patients exclusively through telehealth. The APG Cardiology and OB/GYN offices, meanwhile, are closed.

Also closed are AtlantiCare’s Cancer Care Institute locations in Egg Harbor Township and Cape May Court House; its LifeCenter; its Jefferson Neurosurgery outpatient office and William L. Gormley HealthPlex in Atlantic City; its Surgery Center locations in Cape May Court House, Egg Harbor Township and Little Egg Harbor; its Urgent Care sites in Atlantic City, Berlin, Cape May, Manahawkin, Marlton and Tuckerton. The AtlantiCare LIFE Connection program is closed, but available to respond to emergencies via phone. People can also still schedule telehealth appointments at an urgent care facility at 1 (833) 692-7436.

The health system’s pharmacies at the HealthPlex in Atlantic City and on Jimmie Leeds Road in Galloway are closed as well.

AtlantiCare stressed again that these weather-impacted operation times are subject to change. The health system thanked its South Jersey patients for their understanding as the region responds to the snow storm and a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

