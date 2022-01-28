AtlantiCare CEO installed as board chair of hospital group

AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon was installed as chair of the board of the New Jersey Hospital Association on Friday during its 103rd annual meeting, which took place virtually.

The hospital association, a not-for-profit trade organization, works to provide the state’s hospitals and health systems with support and supplies. Herndon has served on the association's board since 2014, most recently as vice chair.

“I am humbled and honored to serve our broader community and to work even more closely with hospital and health care leaders across the state,” Herndon said in a news release from AtlantiCare. “The theme of the NJHA meeting was Building Health. This is very appropriate as we build back from COVID. Building Health also aligns with what we live and breathe every day at AtlantiCare, where our vision is Building Healthy Communities Together.”

Herndon, who joined AtlantiCare in 1983 as a staff nurse in critical care, is responsible for AtlantiCare’s strategic growth, operations and development, and oversees more than 6,000 staff, providers and volunteers across five counties.

“I embrace this role with great optimism, supported by a dedicated NJHA board, a passionate and talented NJHA CEO, Cathy Bennett, outstanding NJHA staff and my amazing Team AtlantiCare,” Herndon said.

