 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AtlantiCare CEO installed as board chair of hospital group
0 Comments

AtlantiCare CEO installed as board chair of hospital group

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

People attend Women's Health Day at the AtlantiCare Healthplex Serenity Garden in Atlantic City, sponsored by Amerigroup Oct 21, 2021.

AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon was installed as chair of the board of the New Jersey Hospital Association on Friday during its 103rd annual meeting, which took place virtually.

The hospital association, a not-for-profit trade organization, works to provide the state’s hospitals and health systems with support and supplies. Herndon has served on the association's board since 2014, most recently as vice chair.

“I am humbled and honored to serve our broader community and to work even more closely with hospital and health care leaders across the state,” Herndon said in a news release from AtlantiCare. “The theme of the NJHA meeting was Building Health. This is very appropriate as we build back from COVID. Building Health also aligns with what we live and breathe every day at AtlantiCare, where our vision is Building Healthy Communities Together.”

Herndon, who joined AtlantiCare in 1983 as a staff nurse in critical care, is responsible for AtlantiCare’s strategic growth, operations and development, and oversees more than 6,000 staff, providers and volunteers across five counties.

“I embrace this role with great optimism, supported by a dedicated NJHA board, a passionate and talented NJHA CEO, Cathy Bennett, outstanding NJHA staff and my amazing Team AtlantiCare,” Herndon said.

AtlantiCare CEO Lori Herndon

Herndon

 AtlantiCare, provided
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ottawa police fortify forces for truckers protest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News