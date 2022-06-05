AtlantiCare celebrates 'Major League Miracles' during NICU reunion

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — AtlantiCare Neonatal Intensive Care Unit graduates and their families reunited with the doctors, nurses and staff who cared for them Saturday.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth hosted the event for children who were born at the center over the past four years and needed care in the Level III NICU, the health system said in a news release. AtlantiCare usually hosts reunions every five years, but it chose to celebrate a year earlier to mark the 50th anniversary of the opening of the NICU.

The theme of the event was "Major League Miracles," in recognition of the obstacles babies and families have overcome with the help of AtlantiCare’s team, the health system said.

AtlantiCare Emergency Medical Services, the Galloway Township Police Department and Ambulance Squad, and the Oceanville, Germania, Bayview and South Egg Harbor volunteer fire companies gave first responder vehicle tours. Children did crafts, played games and met performers dressed as Spider-Man, Captain America and Wonder Woman.

“Whether you spent a few days with us, a few weeks or even months with us, you are in our hearts forever, and you will always be a part of the AtlantiCare family,” said Larisa Goganzer, chief operating officer for ARMC and a former Labor and Delivery and Maternal Newborn nurse and clinical director.

“Many of our graduates were born weighing less than a pound,” said Dr. Jennifer Tioseco, medical director of the CHOP Newborn Care Network, medical director of the ARMC NICU, neonatologist and mother of three, including twins who spent time in the NICU. “It’s wonderful to see them running, playing and doing so well.

The lowest-birthweight baby for whom the team has cared was 13.7 ounces. The earliest gestational-age baby was 23 weeks, AtlantiCare said.

AtlantiCare’s NICU opened in Atlantic City in 1972. The NICU moved to ARMC Mainland Campus in 2005, when the Roger B. Hansen Center for Childbirth opened in Galloway. The NICU team includes CHOP neonatologists who are on site 24/7 exclusively at AtlantiCare through CHOP Newborn and Pediatric Care at AtlantiCare, neonatal registered nurses and other staff. Providers and staff from AtlantiCare OB/GYN, Maternal Fetal Medicine and other specialty areas throughout AtlantiCare contribute to the life-saving care of NICU babies and their families.