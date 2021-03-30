AtlantiCare breaks ground on new Medical Arts Pavilion

ATLANTIC CITY — More than 100 years after the original Atlantic City Hospital opened in a big Victorian house on Ohio Avenue, AtlantiCare broke ground Tuesday on a new ambulatory care center on the same parcel of land.
"This is the site of the first hospital in Atlantic City, so it has some serious symbolism to all of us," AtlantiCare President and CEO Lori Herndon said of the site of the new facility. The new center will house an expanded maternal and fetal health care program, an urgent care center, dialysis unit, and teaching facilities for medical students and physician residents.
Herndon spoke to a crowd of about 50 officials and medical professionals there for the ceremonial groundbreaking. The crowd was kept small because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The $38 million, three-story, 70,000-square-foot Medical Arts Pavilion is being built on Ohio Avenue just across the street from the main AtlantiCare campus in the city. Site preparation work has already started.
The new center is expected to open in about 18 months — or about the length of two back-to-back pregnancies.
Atlantic City and the surrounding area have the highest rate of infant mortality in the state, several speakers reminded the crowd. There is widespread hope and expectation that the new center will help bring that rate down.
According to New Jersey State Health Assessment Data, in Atlantic County 6.6 infants die for every 1,000 births. The state rate is 4.3 per 1,000, and the national rate is 5.8.
"We appreciate the fact that ... the program and services you are going to offer here is going to take the parent through the birthing stage and even up to a year after, which is critical," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.
The state as a whole also ranks poorly in maternal mortality. Currently, New Jersey ranks 47th among states, putting it among the bottom four states for protecting women’s health, according to New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy, who has made combating infant and maternal mortality one of her primary missions.
Murphy has said women of color make up 60% of those maternal deaths. Whites make up 59% of the state’s general population, while Blacks are 13%, Hispanics 18%, Asians 8% and Native Americans and other smaller groups 2%, according to Census data.
Small also expects the development to inspire others to invest in the city.
"I often say that for Atlantic City the best is yet to come in this town," said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. "I think ... the institutions that are here are going to play a pivotal role, and no doubt AtlantiCare is going to be at the center of that."
"We've got momentum. Let's just keep it going," said state Senate President Steve Sweeney. "This is huge. It's just not a building — it's a health care center with medical students walking around. Isn't that a good thing to have in the community?"
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed the groundbreaking by at least five months. The facility is expected to open in late 2022.
Herndon said the maternal and fetal health program will provide care for high-risk moms and babies, and family planning services also will be offered there.
Sandra Garrett, assistant vice president for Women's and Children's Services, said AtlantiCare will reach out to women through a huge marketing campaign that will include bus banners and social media efforts.
Women will continue to deliver their babies at the delivery unit at AtlantiCare's Mainland Campus in Galloway Township, she said.
"The goal is to provide the safest, most effective birth experience," Garrett said. "Clearly, it's better if you have the professionals prepared to handle anything."
Dr. Jon M. Regis of Reliance Medical Group, however, asked City Council last week for support for its plan to open a birthing center in the city to cater to women who are not at high risk of complications. Council passed a resolution of support.
"We have secured funding. It is going to happen," Regis said at the meeting. He hopes to have it open by the end of 2022 at a location at Tennessee and Baltic avenues.
Dr. Dominick Zampino, who runs the graduate education program for AtlantiCare, said the new building will provide more classroom space, a 150-seat amphitheater, and a simulation laboratory for medical students and residents to practice with simulated patient scenarios.
"It's a huge step up from what we have now," Zampino said.
The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority gave final approval to the AtlantiCare project in December. The CRDA, which has land use oversight in the city’s Tourism District, has funded more than $15 million toward the project and provided the building lot, estimated to be worth about $3 million, at no charge.
