AtlantiCare breaks ground on new Medical Arts Pavilion

According to New Jersey State Health Assessment Data, in Atlantic County 6.6 infants die for every 1,000 births. The state rate is 4.3 per 1,000, and the national rate is 5.8.

"We appreciate the fact that ... the program and services you are going to offer here is going to take the parent through the birthing stage and even up to a year after, which is critical," Mayor Marty Small Sr. said.

The state as a whole also ranks poorly in maternal mortality. Currently, New Jersey ranks 47th among states, putting it among the bottom four states for protecting women’s health, according to New Jersey first lady Tammy Murphy, who has made combating infant and maternal mortality one of her primary missions.

Murphy has said women of color make up 60% of those maternal deaths. Whites make up 59% of the state’s general population, while Blacks are 13%, Hispanics 18%, Asians 8% and Native Americans and other smaller groups 2%, according to Census data.

Small also expects the development to inspire others to invest in the city.

"I often say that for Atlantic City the best is yet to come in this town," said Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver. "I think ... the institutions that are here are going to play a pivotal role, and no doubt AtlantiCare is going to be at the center of that."