AtlantiCare awarded federal funding for gun violence intervention program

TRENTON — AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Division, is one of nine New Jersey medical facilities being provided federal funding to support anti-gun violence programs.

The funds are a part of a $10 million investment in state Hospital-Based Violence Intervention (HVIP) programs Gov. Phil Murphy and state Acting Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced on Monday.

This round of funding is through American Recovery Plan money and builds on a $20 million investment from the Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) to assist the nine programs in January.

Experts have considered HVIPs vital in breaking gun-violence cycles and supporting victims of violent crimes involving gunfire. By partnering with community-based organizations to provide services to victims and families in hospitals following a shooting, the programs have shown effectiveness in ending a gun-violence cycle, Murphy's office said.

When the $20 million was announced, selected hospitals received two years of HVIP funding, some of which the hospitals then redirected to community-based providers. After the two-year grant period, the Attorney General’s Office made a third year of VOCA funding worth $10.3 million available, Murphy's office said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.