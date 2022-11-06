AtlantiCare audiologist stresses importance of expertise in rollout of over-the-counter hearing aids

The advent of over-the-counter hearing aids is supposed to help Americans save thousands of dollars on exorbitantly expensive hearing treatment, but some are voicing concerns that the move lessens the involvement of experts in the process.

The Food and Drug Administration authorized the sale of over-the-counter hearing aids in August, and the program was rolled out across the country about two weeks ago. The hearing aids are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss and can be bought at certain retail stores and pharmacies. One no longer needs to schedule an appointment with audiologist for a medical assessment before buying a hearing aid.

Dr. Holly Reynolds, an audiologist at AtlantiCare, has misgivings about the new regulations.

“It’s not appropriate for all patients,” Reynolds said. “I know that everybody is very excited about it, and there are appropriate people for it, but some of the things that are missing in the articles and the legislation is that you should have a hearing test first by a licensed audiologist so you know if you are the appropriate person for an over-the-counter hearing aid.”

Many people who might be interested in purchasing hearing aids without consulting an audiologist may be missing out on important advice, Reynolds said. People may not be fully aware of the extent of their hearing loss and might require an expert examination to assess just how much help they actually need. If they skip that examination, Reynolds warned, people could purchase hearing aids over the counter when a prescription version, designed for severe hearing loss, is actually required. She contrasted buying hearing aids with picking out clothes or reading glasses, saying the input of a specialist attuned to an individual’s needs is ideal.

Congress passed a law in 2017 requiring the FDA to prepare a category of hearing aids that could be sold over the counter. President Joe Biden issued an executive order in July 2021 on promoting economic competition that included a clause mandating FDA approval of over-the-counter hearing aids, pursuant to the 2017 law. The FDA published its new regulations this year, on Aug. 16, and the hearing aids hit the shelves Oct. 17.

More accessible

FDA officials and others in the Biden administration hailed the new regulations as a tool that could make hearing aids more accessible for millions of Americans with hearing loss for whom cost has been a prohibitive obstacle to treatment.

“Hearing loss is a critical public health issue that affects the ability of millions of Americans to effectively communicate in their daily social interactions,” FDA Commissioner Robert Califf said in an Aug. 16 release. “Establishing this new regulatory category will allow people with perceived mild to moderate hearing loss to have convenient access to an array of safe, effective and affordable hearing aids from their neighborhood store or online.”

Federal officials have pointed to what could be tremendous cost savings to Americans already struggling with health care costs. The new regulations obviate appointments with specialists, which can be expensive, especially for those with less robust health insurance. It will also make it easier for new hearing-aid firms to enter the market, ultimately growing the supply of affordable hearing aids and driving down prices, according to the FDA. Biden administration officials have estimated the average savings could be $2,876 per pair.

Walgreens, for example, now sells hearing aids in its pharmacies and online for $799 per pair — and says similar models sold by specialists cost between $2,000 and $8,000 per pair. Walmart is similarly selling hearing aids over the counter for $199 to $999 per pair that it says has typically cost between $4,400 to $5,500. Best Buy and CVS are also offering over-the-counter hearing aids, according to the White House.

Reynolds, the AtlantiCare audiologist, acknowledged that cost may be a barrier to treatment for some now but said buying an inappropriate hearing aid could come with stiff consequences. People with hearing loss could waste thousands of dollars, Reynolds noted, if the device does not provide the amount of treatment they need, forcing them to seek out the advice of an audiologist and a prescription hearing aid anyway. She argued this could ultimately negate or even reverse any cost savings from the over-the-counter options. In the case hearing aids work improperly, Reynolds noted that many over-the-counter hearing aids do not come with professional services and help may not be readily available if they malfunction.

“It’s a more affordable solution, but it’s not appropriate, so then you’ve wasted that money,” Reynolds said. “Anything done improperly is not a savings.”

Several national audiology groups, such as the American-Speech-Language-Hearing Association, or ASHA; the Academy of Doctors of Audiology and American Academy of Audiology also have expressed some concerns about the regulations. According to the ASHA website, the groups questioned whether hearing aids were properly designed for over-the-counter use.

The FDA worked to address these health concerns before issuing its new regulations. It said it weighed more than 1,000 comments from professional associations, hearing-aid companies and public-health groups and advocates after it issued preliminary, draft regulations in October 2021. The regulations were consequently amended to lower maximum sound output, revise depth limits and require certain volume controls, according to the FDA. There are also requirements for clearer labeling.

The National Institutes of Health estimates 30 million people living in the United States have some form of hearing loss and more than 28 million adults could benefit from the use of hearing aids. An estimated 70% of those 70 years old or older and 84% of those between 20 and 69 who could benefit from hearing aids have never used them.

“(People with hearing loss are) getting hearing aids because they missed their loved ones,” Reynolds said. “It is an important thing, and I hope it grows and I hope it expands so there is less stigma and negativity with hearing aids and people see it as being proactive and not a detriment to where they are in life.”