AtlantiCare: Atlantic City megasite appointments still available

Atlantic County's COVID-19 vaccination megasite at the Atlantic City Convention Center has begun taking thousands of additional appointments in anticipation for April 19's eligibility expansion.

According to a news release from AtlantiCare Media Relations & Public Affairs Manager Jennifer Tornetta, appointments can now be made for anyone at least 16 years old for April 19 or later. The facility is also allowing same-day appointments to be made for those currently eligible.

"As you know, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has opened eligibility to all individuals ages 16 and older as of April 19," Tornetta said. "We are encouraging parents and guardians to schedule their appointments for April 19 and beyond now, and for all those who meet current criteria to schedule their appointments."

Since opening January 22, the megasite has administered more than 173,500 vaccines.

In an online social media post Wednesday afternoon, AtlantiCare also announced that the Atlantic County COVID-19 megasite has a limited number of daily doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in addition to the Pfizer vaccine.

The megasite is at 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, NJ 08401

Appointments are required. To schedule one, go to vaccination.atlanticare.org. Those under age 18 wishing to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.