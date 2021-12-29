AtlantiCare and Shore Medical Center ask public to seek other COVID-19 test sources

South Jersey health care providers are asking the public to consider other options for COVID-19 testing as hospitals and health care providers nationwide contend with growing caseloads.
AtlantiCare and Shore Medical Center each posted a message to their social media pages with a link to New Jersey's testing site locator.
"Because we need our teams ready and available to support our community members experiencing real emergencies, we ask that you seek care in the most appropriate setting," according to a statement from AtlantiCare posted on its social media pages Tuesday.
AtlantiCare is currently not enduring a bed shortage, spokesperson Jennifer Tornetta said.
"It is crucial for the health and safety of our staff and patients that we allocate the resources in the Emergency Department for those in need of Emergent Care," Shore Medical Center said on its Facebook page.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
