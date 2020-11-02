AtlantiCare and Geisinger finalize their separation from each other

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — AtlantiCare and Geisinger have finalized a transaction in which Geisinger no longer serves as AtlantiCare’s parent organization, effective this past Saturday.

Both systems will continue their collaboration on the New Jersey campus of the Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, located in AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus.

Since the mutual agreement was first announced on March 31, representatives from both organizations have worked on the transition.

The formal separation is expected to have no impact on employees, no impact on patients, patient care and the local communities served by the respective health systems.

Finalizing the separation of the organizations, best positions them both to continue providing high-quality health care services in the respective communities they serve in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, representatives from AtlantiCare and Geisinger said in a joint written statement.

“We are grateful to all who have supported this mutual agreement, which preserves both organizations’ long-term success and allows for the most appropriate use of our nonprofit, charitable resources for many years to come,” according to the joint statement.