AtlantiCare administers 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination at mega site in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — AtlantiCare hosted a celebration Thursday afternoon to mark the administration of its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination at the Atlantic County mega site.
The Atlantic City Convention Center erupted with applause from the AtlantiCare health care and mega site operations team, as the patient receiving the 100,000th dose was escorted by a member of the New Jersey National Guard to the vaccination station, AtlantiCare said in a news release.
Former Negro League baseball player James Plummer, 90, presented his arm for the first dose of his vaccination, which is a huge step in him being able to soon return to interacting with congregants at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Pleasantville, where he had been a deacon for 60 years, AtlantiCare said.
Currently, the mega site, which opened Jan. 22, is administering more than 3,000 vaccines daily, AtlantiCare said. it is expected that the mega site will soon approach a daily vaccination total of 6,000 people.
Plummer was reached and assisted in scheduling his vaccination by AtlantiCare’s Legacy Employee Resource Group, which works to ensure the population of people being serviced through the mega site is diverse and inclusive, AtlantiCare said.
ATLANTIC CITY — In one day Thursday, the mega site at the Atlantic City Convention Center di…
“I will tell everyone, please get your shots because this is the only way you can keep from getting sick or even leaving this Earth. Please take your shots and your medicine — and live a good healthy life,” Plummer said in a statement.
Plummer, an Atlantic County resident, is excited to complete his vaccination process and become more social again.
Plummer's daughter, Anita Robinson, brought him to his appointment and was also vaccinated today, AtlantiCare said.
“He’s getting the vaccine, because I said so,” Robinson said. “He’s looking so forward to going back to church.”
