AtlantiCare administers 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination at mega site in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — AtlantiCare hosted a celebration Thursday afternoon to mark the administration of its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccination at the Atlantic County mega site.

The Atlantic City Convention Center erupted with applause from the AtlantiCare health care and mega site operations team, as the patient receiving the 100,000th dose was escorted by a member of the New Jersey National Guard to the vaccination station, AtlantiCare said in a news release.

Former Negro League baseball player James Plummer, 90, presented his arm for the first dose of his vaccination, which is a huge step in him being able to soon return to interacting with congregants at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Pleasantville, where he had been a deacon for 60 years, AtlantiCare said.

Currently, the mega site, which opened Jan. 22, is administering more than 3,000 vaccines daily, AtlantiCare said. it is expected that the mega site will soon approach a daily vaccination total of 6,000 people.

Plummer was reached and assisted in scheduling his vaccination by AtlantiCare’s Legacy Employee Resource Group, which works to ensure the population of people being serviced through the mega site is diverse and inclusive, AtlantiCare said.