AtlantiCare adjusts hours and operations in face of winter storms; Atlantic County govt. offices to open at 10 a.m.
AtlantiCare adjusts hours and operations in face of winter storms; Atlantic County govt. offices to open at 10 a.m.

Health care workers in the South Jersey region are changing their schedule in preparation for Monday's forecasted snow storm.

AtlantiCare is adjusting its hours and operations for some of its programs and services due to the winter-storm warning and coastal-flooding advisory issued by the National Weather Service for parts of the South Jersey region.

According to an AtlantiCare news release, AtlantiCare Urgent Care centers will open at 10 a.m. under the weather-adjusted schedule. Most AtlantiCare Physician Group, or APG., primary care practices, meanwhile, will see patients only under telehealth. Two exceptions are at the Mathistown and Manahawkin offices, which are now scheduled to open at 10 a.m. A third exception is the Brigantine office, which will be open during its normal hours.

AtlantiCare Clinical Labs at non-hospital locations will open at 10 a.m., along with the APG Specialty Care offices in AtlantiCare Health Park locations in Cape May Court House, Egg Harbor Township, Hammonton and Manahawkin. The AtlantiCare Pharmacy at the Manahawkin campus and AtlaniCare Behavioral Health will similarly open at 10 a.m.

Speciality Care providers are also now seeing patients through telehealth visits.

The health system’s surgery centers and LifeCenter will open at 8 a.m.

Transportation services for AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute locations have been postponed to begin at 10 a.m., although operations at the locations themselves are scheduled to proceed normally.

The above changes, the AtlantiCare news release stressed, are subject to change. All patients who are impacted by such changes are to be contacted by AtlantiCare staff, and patients with questions are being urged to call their health care providers or visit the weather alert page at the AtlantiCare website for updates.

The new release said that AtlantiCare appreciates the patience and understanding of the surrounding community as it endures the impacts of a surge in COVID-19 cases and the impending snowstorms of winter.

The delays extend beyond healthcare. A statement from an Atlantic County spokesperson said that openings of county offices will be delayed to 10 a.m. due to the storm.

The winter-storm warning is in effect for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland Counties from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The coastal-flood advisory is in effect Monday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a gale warning is in effect Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. 

Contact Chris Doyle

cdoyle@pressofac.com

