AtlantiCare adjusts hours and operations in face of winter storms; Atlantic County govt. offices to open at 10 a.m.

Transportation services for AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute locations have been postponed to begin at 10 a.m., although operations at the locations themselves are scheduled to proceed normally.

The above changes, the AtlantiCare news release stressed, are subject to change. All patients who are impacted by such changes are to be contacted by AtlantiCare staff, and patients with questions are being urged to call their health care providers or visit the weather alert page at the AtlantiCare website for updates.

The new release said that AtlantiCare appreciates the patience and understanding of the surrounding community as it endures the impacts of a surge in COVID-19 cases and the impending snowstorms of winter.

The delays extend beyond healthcare. A statement from an Atlantic County spokesperson said that openings of county offices will be delayed to 10 a.m. due to the storm.

The winter-storm warning is in effect for Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland Counties from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday. The coastal-flood advisory is in effect Monday from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m., and a gale warning is in effect Monday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

