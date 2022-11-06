Atlantic Shores postpones Brigantine's offshore wind meeting until December

BRIGANTINE — Atlantic Shores postponed until December a meeting that was to be held Saturday to provide more information and answers to the community about its offshore wind plans.

Atlantic Shores is the offshore wind energy company that plans to have 111 wind turbines about 10 miles off Brigantine's coast operational by 2027, the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities having provided its approval. The board also has approved the Danish company Ørsted North America's project to build 98 wind turbines about 15 miles off Brigantine's coast.

The Atlantic Shores open house was scheduled for Nov. 12 at the Brigantine Community Center to directly answer people's questions. But the meeting has been postponed until early December to better address resident questions and concerns and to provide better information, Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera said in a release Saturday.

"I spoke with a representative from Atlantic Shores and he explained that the reason for the postponement was to allow Atlantic Shores to better focus the open house exhibits around the specific concerns of the Brigantine community," Sera said.

Sera said Atlantic Shore has reviewed the questions and concerns that were brought up at an Oct. 12 Brigantine community meeting and decided to make changes to its presentation.

Sera said Atlantic Shores was putting together a series of visuals and short videos that will educate the community on different aspects of the project. The company also will have experts available to answer most of the questions the community has, he added.

"Atlantic Shores was very apologetic about postponing for a second time but explained that this is their first community open house and they want to make sure they fairly and accurately address everyone’s concerns," Sera said.

About 100 residents, second homeowners and public officials attended the October meeting at the Brigantine Community School to discuss offshore wind projects and their potential impacts on the barrier island. Resident concerns included impacts on the environmental, property values and energy rates. Visibility of the turbines from Brigantine beaches was one of the main concerns.

Atlantic Shores didn't have an appropriate visual representation of what the wind turbines would look like from Brigantine, although the presentation showed windmills towering to almost the size of the Empire State Building.

Residents and city officials have been asking for months, at the least, for an accurate depiction of what the turbines would look like from Brigantine's beaches.

Sera said Atlantic Shores would also use the open house in Brigantine as a gage for future meetings in other communities.

"We did a similar open-house style meeting when Atlantic City Electric was doing upgrades to our main power feed and substation," said Sera, who noted that meeting worked very well and gave most people a better understanding of the project.

"Some of Atlantic Shores staff used to work for Atlantic City Electric, and they were the ones who helped put the ACE meeting together, so they understand what we are asking for with this meeting," said Sera.

Sera will announce the date of the December meeting when it is set.