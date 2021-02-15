Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind to test ocean floor for energy project

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind will take their first steps to installing New Jersey's first offshore wind farm by submitting their application to test whether the ocean floor is suitable to support an electric transmission cable.

In an application made to the Department of Environmental Protection, the firm seeks to test the ocean substrate from 155 feet out to 3 miles off the coast of Atlantic City.

Testing will involve taking sample borings from 10 areas, ranging from 8 to 10 inches in diameter and extending from 19 to more than 65 feet deep.

The goal of the Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind is to build wind turbines from Barnegat Light to Atlantic City, as close as 9 miles from the beach. If approved, construction can begin as early as 2025 and operations by 2027. The number of wind turbines to be built has not been determined yet.

The Atlantic Shores 2021 Cardiff Offshore Geotechnical Investigation Project that the company is planning to undertake requires the DEP application and a public review period.

Those interested obtaining more information can view the complete permit package by appointment at the Atlantic City Municipal Clerk's Office or at the NJDEP's Trenton Office.