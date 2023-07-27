ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind is proposing to use 1.7 acres of beach between South Texas and Iowa avenues, a portion of Bader Field and a portion of a city park for the installation of underground transmission lines, according to legal notices published recently by the company.

A public hearing for its proposal will be held Thursday.

According to the legal notices, the company plans to use about a half-acre on Albany Avenue at Bader Field and about 0.32 acres on Fairmount and Sovereign avenues at the Pete Pallitto recreation fields.

The project is also expected to temporarily impact about 11 acres of parkland at Bader Field.

The properties are owned by the city and subject to the state Department of Environmental Protection's Green Acres restrictions, and will require an application for a major diversion that must be approved by the DEP's commissioner and by the State House Commission.

A public scoping meeting is required before Atlantic Shores can submit a formal application for the diversion of parkland.

The public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in City Council Chambers at City Hall, 1301 Bacharach Blvd.

The Atlantic Shores wind project area is located 10 to 20 miles off the coast between Atlantic City and Barnegat Light. The project is expected to produce 1,510 megawatts of electricity, enough to power more than 700,000 homes, according to the company.

Atlantic Shores aims to begin construction in 2024 and begin powering homes in 2027.

Another wind farm, Ørsted's Ocean Wind 1, will be located 13 to 15 miles off Atlantic City and Ocean City and aims to begin offshore construction in 2024. The project is expected to provide enough electricity to power 500,000 homes, according to the company.