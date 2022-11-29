 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic Shores confirms Brigantine offshore wind energy meeting Saturday

Offshore Wind Opposition

This Oct. 1, 2020, photo shows windmills at a utility plant in Atlantic City. Offshore wind energy projects in many places in the U.S. are facing local opposition from those who fear possible environmental, economic and aesthetic impacts from placing turbines at sea.

 Wayne Parry - staff, AP

BRIGANTINE — Offshore wind energy company Atlantic Shores confirmed it will host a meeting Saturday to address the community's questions and concerns about a wind energy project planned for miles off the coast, Mayor Vince Sera said Monday.

The meeting will be held at 10 a.m. at the Brigantine Beach Community Center, 265 42nd St.

The announcement comes after Atlantic Shores postponed a Nov. 12 meeting.

Residents have expressed concerns about how the project will affect the environment, visibility, property values and electric rates.

Atlantic Shores plans to have 111 wind turbines about 10 miles off the coast. The project that was approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities is expected to be fully operational by 2027 and will affect other shore towns as well.

The BPU also has approved the Danish company Ørsted North America’s project to build 98 wind turbines about 15 miles off Brigantine.

"The open house style meeting will run from 10 a.m. to noon and will have a number of exhibits and experts from Atlantic Shores, who should be able to address the community’s questions and concerns about their ocean wind project," Sera said.

This will be Atlantic Shores' first community open house. The company wants to make sure it fairly and accurately addresses everyone's concerns, Sera said in a news release at the time the meeting was postponed.

