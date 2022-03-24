 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic Medical Imaging's new women's screening center opens

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic Medical Imaging earlier this week opened a new women's imaging center dedicated to providing health screenings from mammograms to ultrasounds.

The office, located at 4450 Black Horse Pike, in the Festival Shopping Plaza in Mays Landing, will be open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., the company said in a Thursday news release.

 “Our new Women’s Imaging Center combines cutting edge technology and personalized patient care in a comfortable and relaxed environment,” said Dr. Peggy Avagliano, AMI's head of Women's Imaging. “The center was created for the unique healthcare imaging needs of women, and the location is convenient for all area residents.”

The new facility will feature 3D screening mammography and DEXA scans, and ultrasounds will be available in the near future, the company said.

Appointments can be made by calling (609) 677-XRAY (9729), or online, ami.opendr.com

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

Spain extends temporary protection scheme to all Ukrainian refugees

