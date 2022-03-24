Atlantic Medical Imaging opens new women's screening center in Hamilton Township

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Atlantic Medical Imaging this week opened a new women's imaging center dedicated to providing health screenings from mammograms to ultrasounds.
The office, located in the Festival Shopping Plaza on the Black Horse Pike, will be open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, the company said Thursday in a news release.
“Our new Women’s Imaging Center combines cutting edge technology and personalized patient care in a comfortable and relaxed environment,” said Dr. Peggy Avagliano, AMI's head of women's imaging. “The center was created for the unique health care imaging needs of women, and the location is convenient for all area residents.”
The new facility will feature 3D screening mammography and DEXA scans, and ultrasounds will be available in the near future, the company said.
People are also reading…
Appointments can be made by calling 609-677-XRAY (9729) or at ami.opendr.com.
Contact Eric Conklin:
609-272-7261
Twitter @ACPressConklin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.