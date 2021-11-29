 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic legislative race 5th costliest in NJ history
0 comments
top story

Atlantic legislative race 5th costliest in NJ history

{{featured_button_text}}
Mazzeo and Polistina

Second District Senate candidates Vince Mazzeo, center, and Vince Polistina, right, answer questions from John Froonjian of the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University during a debate this month.

 MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS

The 2nd Legislative District race to represent the heart of Atlantic County is now the fifth costliest in New Jersey history, with $7.7 million spent — mostly by and for the Democratic candidates who lost.

Spending was higher in 2021 only in the state's 8th Legislative District, where $8.5 million was spent, according to a report released Monday by the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.

The 8th District covers parts of Camden and Burlington counties, along with Hammonton in Atlantic County. There are 40 districts in the state.

Republican teams swept the State Senate and Assembly races in both.

In the 2nd, State Sen.-Select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, won a two-year term, along with his GOP running mates Don Guardian, former mayor of Atlantic City, and Margate attorney Claire Swift.

Senate elections are for two-year terms in the first year of each decade, followed by two four-year terms. Assembly elections happen every two years.

The Republican ticket in District 2 defeated incumbent Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, running for Senate, and incumbent Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick. 

Combined spending in the two districts was more than $16 million, nearly one of three dollars spent on this year’s general election, ELEC said.

Spending was probably even higher in both because not all independent groups have disclosed where they spent their money,  

“Spending in the Eighth Legislative District topped $8.5 million, third all time when adjusting for inflation,’’ said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s executive director. “It also is the first time two legislative races have topped $6 million during one election.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

In the 8th, incumbent Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield, R-Burlington, Camden, Atlantic, defeated incumbent State Sen. Dawn Addiego, D-Burlington, Camden, Atlantic.

The winning Republican Assembly candidates were Hammonton Councilman Mike Torrissi and Brandon Umba.

Addiego, elected to the Assembly in 2008 and the Senate in 2011, switched parties from Republican to Democratic in 2019.

The 2nd Legislative District has hosted the top race three times since 2001 and ranked in the top five six times.

Statewide, the 2021 legislative general election cost $49.2 million, including $35.6 million spent by candidates and $13.5 million by independent special interest groups.

When spending by legislative candidates and independent groups is added together, Democrats, who control both legislative houses, outspent Republicans by nearly a 4-1 overall margin.

American Democratic Majority, a federal 527 political organization run by South Jersey Democrats, was the biggest spender in the election, topping $5.7 million for both the primary and general election. Most of its spending ($4 million) went to the 8th Legislative District.

Garden State Forward, a federal 527 political organization run by the New Jersey Education Association, the state’s largest union, spent $3.8 million. Most of its funds ($3.5 million) were funneled into the 2nd Legislative District.

The enormous funding advantage wasn’t enough to stop Republicans from picking up seven legislative seats between the two houses, their biggest one-year gain since 1991. All the pickups were made in four of the five top battleground districts — 8, 2, 11 and 3 — where spending was heaviest. The party seized 11 of the 12 seats in the four districts.

The GOP added one state senate seat, which will reduce the Democratic majority to 24-to-16 in mid-January. In the lower house, Republicans added six state Assembly seats, which will whittle down the Democratic edge to 46-to-34.

Democratic legislators ended with $10.4 million in cash reserves, much of which can be rolled into the next election. Republican legislators finished the election with just $1.9 million in the bank.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-272-7219

mpost@pressofac.com

10 costliest races in NJ history*

3rd district 2017: $26.6 million (Gloucester, Salem, Cumberland)

4th district 2003: $9.2 million (Camden, Gloucester)

8th district 2021: $8.5 million (Burlington, Camden,  Atlantic)

12th district 2007: $7.9 million (Monmouth)

2nd district 2021: $7.7 million (Atlantic)

2nd district 2011: $7.1 million (Atlantic)

38th district 2013: $7 million (Bergen, Passaic)

3rd district 2003: $6.8 million (Gloucester, Salem, Cumberland)

1st district 2007: $6.6 million (Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic)

38th district 2011: $6.3 million (Bergen, Passaic)

*Inflation adjusted spending figures

— Source: New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.K. chef turns Christmas dinner into a pie weighing more than two pounds

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

2ND LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT

The race in the 2nd Legislative District, which covers most of Atlantic County, is again one of the most expensive in the state.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News