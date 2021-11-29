Atlantic legislative race 5th costliest in NJ history

The 2nd Legislative District race to represent the heart of Atlantic County is now the fifth costliest in New Jersey history, with $7.7 million spent — mostly by and for the Democratic candidates who lost.
Spending was higher in 2021 only in the state's 8th Legislative District, where $8.5 million was spent, according to a report released Monday by the New Jersey Election Law Enforcement Commission.
The 8th District covers parts of Camden and Burlington counties, along with Hammonton in Atlantic County. There are 40 districts in the state.
Republican teams swept the State Senate and Assembly races in both.
In the 2nd, State Sen.-Select Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, won a two-year term, along with his GOP running mates Don Guardian, former mayor of Atlantic City, and Margate attorney Claire Swift.
Senate elections are for two-year terms in the first year of each decade, followed by two four-year terms. Assembly elections happen every two years.
The Republican ticket in District 2 defeated incumbent Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, running for Senate, and incumbent Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, and Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick.
Combined spending in the two districts was more than $16 million, nearly one of three dollars spent on this year’s general election, ELEC said.
Spending was probably even higher in both because not all independent groups have disclosed where they spent their money,
“Spending in the Eighth Legislative District topped $8.5 million, third all time when adjusting for inflation,’’ said Jeff Brindle, ELEC’s executive director. “It also is the first time two legislative races have topped $6 million during one election.”
In the 8th, incumbent Assemblywoman Jean Stanfield, R-Burlington, Camden, Atlantic, defeated incumbent State Sen. Dawn Addiego, D-Burlington, Camden, Atlantic.
The winning Republican Assembly candidates were Hammonton Councilman Mike Torrissi and Brandon Umba.
Addiego, elected to the Assembly in 2008 and the Senate in 2011, switched parties from Republican to Democratic in 2019.
The 2nd Legislative District has hosted the top race three times since 2001 and ranked in the top five six times.
Statewide, the 2021 legislative general election cost $49.2 million, including $35.6 million spent by candidates and $13.5 million by independent special interest groups.
When spending by legislative candidates and independent groups is added together, Democrats, who control both legislative houses, outspent Republicans by nearly a 4-1 overall margin.
American Democratic Majority, a federal 527 political organization run by South Jersey Democrats, was the biggest spender in the election, topping $5.7 million for both the primary and general election. Most of its spending ($4 million) went to the 8th Legislative District.
Garden State Forward, a federal 527 political organization run by the New Jersey Education Association, the state’s largest union, spent $3.8 million. Most of its funds ($3.5 million) were funneled into the 2nd Legislative District.
The enormous funding advantage wasn’t enough to stop Republicans from picking up seven legislative seats between the two houses, their biggest one-year gain since 1991. All the pickups were made in four of the five top battleground districts — 8, 2, 11 and 3 — where spending was heaviest. The party seized 11 of the 12 seats in the four districts.
The GOP added one state senate seat, which will reduce the Democratic majority to 24-to-16 in mid-January. In the lower house, Republicans added six state Assembly seats, which will whittle down the Democratic edge to 46-to-34.
Democratic legislators ended with $10.4 million in cash reserves, much of which can be rolled into the next election. Republican legislators finished the election with just $1.9 million in the bank.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
