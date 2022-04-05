Atlantic elections board splits over early voting sites

EGG HARBOR CITY — The Board of Elections split 2-2 along party lines Tuesday night over early voting locations for the 2022 primary and general elections.

Both parties agreed to add an Egg Harbor Township location, bringing the total number of early voting sites to seven from six yesterday.

But disagreement came over another issue.

Republicans wanted to keep a site at the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Buena Vista Township, even though it attracted fewer voters than any other site in the county last year, to give greater access to those in the large, rural far west of the county.

Democrats, by contrast, wanted to drop Buena Vista and add a site in Pleasantville, saying that city has a history of disenfranchisement so should have access within its borders.

The tie will be broken by County Clerk Joe Giralo, a Republican.

There will be three days of early voting prior to the primary election June 7 and 9 days of early voting before the general election Nov. 8.

Democrat Secretary of the Board John Mooney said the Buena Vista site attracted only 270 early voters in 10 days before the November general election.

The Galloway location at the Atlantic County Library there, on the other hand, attracted 2,201 voters during the same time, Mooney said.

It was the first meeting for new Democratic Commissioner Creed Pogue, of Estell Manor. The Democrat replaced Audrey Miles, of Brigantine, on the four-member board.

Miles, a Democrat, left to become Atlantic County Deputy Superintendent of Elections Aug. 19.

The state reimburses counties for early voting site expenses, but will only reimburse Atlantic County for seven sites. Any number above seven would involve spending county money.

Last year there were six early voting locations, which included the Atlantic City Free Public Library, Atlantic County Shoreview Building in Northfield, the Atlantic County Library in Galloway Township, the Atlantic County Library in Mays Landing, the Hammonton Family Success Center and the Martin Luther King Jr. Center in Buena Vista Township.

It was the first meeting held at the new board offices at 2 Buffalo Avenue, Egg Harbor City. The board moved there last month.

