Atlantic County's purchase of gas-powered golf carts questioned

Matt Plunkett, Golf Operations manager riding in the new gas-powered golf carts, which replaced electric carts at Green Tree Golf Course in Egg Harbor Township Thursday Aug 26, 2021. The change has upset Democrat Caren Fitzpatrick, who says she voted for the lease of electric carts, not gas powered. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick said this week the county golf course has taken a huge step backwards by moving to gas-powered golf carts after years of using electric carts.
"We had 60 electric carts and replaced them with gas," Fitzpatrick said. "It should be the focus of all elected officials to move towards all electric, especially in an environmentally sensitive area such as Atlantic County and specifically Green Tree Golf Course."
The county-owned course is located close to the Great Egg Harbor River.
There is some disagreement about how the purchase of gas-powered carts was approved, with Fitzpatrick saying she was sent a resolution specifying the carts would be electric, and that's the resolution for which she voted in favor.
County Administrator Jerry DelRosso, on the other hand, said commissioners were told no bids for electric carts came in so the county had to move to gas powered.
DelRosso said the final resolution voted on had changed wording to approve electric and/or gas powered carts.
Fitzpatrick and DelRosso each provided a copy of a resolution in support of their version of events.
Fitzpatrick, one of two Democrats on the nine-member board, is running for 2nd District Assembly on a ticket with Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic; and Assemblyman Vince Mazzeo, D-Atlantic, who is running for state Senate.
Resolution 276 passed unanimously May 18, awarding Golf Car Specialties of Pottstown, Pennsylvania, a contract for $229,650 for leasing of 65 golf carts and utility vehicles for three years from June 1 to May 31, 2024.
Thirty-five minutes into recording of the May 18 meeting, the clerk first reads the title of the resolution as a lease "for 65 electric and two gas powered vehicles," then stops and says that she read the resolution incorrectly.
Then the clerk reads the title as "for the lease of 65 electric and/or gas powered golf carts and utility vehicles."
No commissioner asks about the change in wording or comments.
The only comments made are from Commissioners Ernest Coursey and Frank X. Balles, who ask about the terms and length of the lease. Balles asks if it would be better to buy its own carts, and is told by John Lamey, executive director of the Atlantic County Improvement Authority that leasing makes better financial sense. The ACIA runs the golf course for the county.
Everyone voted in favor of the resolution, including Fitzpatrick.
Fitzpatrick said she is not considering legal action, since attorney Colin Bell has determined the contract is legal.
"But the resolution certainly was misleading," Fitzpatrick said.
