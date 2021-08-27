Atlantic County's purchase of gas-powered golf carts questioned

Atlantic County Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick said this week the county golf course has taken a huge step backwards by moving to gas-powered golf carts after years of using electric carts.

"We had 60 electric carts and replaced them with gas," Fitzpatrick said. "It should be the focus of all elected officials to move towards all electric, especially in an environmentally sensitive area such as Atlantic County and specifically Green Tree Golf Course."

The county-owned course is located close to the Great Egg Harbor River.

There is some disagreement about how the purchase of gas-powered carts was approved, with Fitzpatrick saying she was sent a resolution specifying the carts would be electric, and that's the resolution for which she voted in favor.

County Administrator Jerry DelRosso, on the other hand, said commissioners were told no bids for electric carts came in so the county had to move to gas powered.

DelRosso said the final resolution voted on had changed wording to approve electric and/or gas powered carts.

Fitzpatrick and DelRosso each provided a copy of a resolution in support of their version of events.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}