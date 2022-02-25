Atlantic County's first female police chief retires from Galloway department

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Retiring police Chief Donna Higbee says she has prioritized supporting the community during her tenure.

On Tuesday, scores of first responders, residents and politicians from around Atlantic County gathered at the township municipal complex to commemorate Higbee’s 6½-year career as chief and her 25 years in law enforcement.

Higbee won’t officially retire until the end of February, but Tuesday was her last day in her role as chief. Police Capt. Richard Barber will be the township’s next chief of police.

Higbee, 45, the first female police chief in Atlantic County, said she has spent much of her time thinking about those who have helped her since the start of her career in 1997.

“I really have been reflecting mostly on, not just my career, but the people who helped me get where I am in my life, if that makes sense,” Higbee said.

The people who have known Higbee, who was born in Galloway, over her career said they did not forget the support she has given the township and the region. Past and current leaders of the township ambulance and fire departments, current and past mayors, and about a dozen former and current police chiefs filled the room for her sendoff.

“To say she has made a positive impact on this community is an understatement,” Mayor Anthony Coppola said.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, presented Higbee with several awards, including a proclamation of appreciation from the U.S. House of Representatives and a newly minted congressional challenge coin.

“I’m really proud of Galloway, I’m really proud of our police, I’m really proud of our chief,” Van Drew said.

Higbee received another federal honor Tuesday. FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jessica Weisman praised Higbee for her work helping the bureau, calling her a “true partner of the federal government and the FBI.”

Weisman presented and read a letter of commendation for Higbee from FBI Director Christopher Wray.

Locally, two homeowner communities, Blue Heron Pines and the Four Seasons at Smithville, also expressed their support. Ambulance Chief Chuck Uhl and former fire Chief Rick Smith said they appreciated their time working with Higbee and facilitating inter-departmental cooperation.

“Your friendship to me has meant so much,” Uhl said.

“From my perspective as the fire chief for five years where I really got to know Donna and work with her, she was just a godsend to us,” Smith said. “Her professionalism, her guidance, to me personally, was priceless.”

Barber too took time to praise his predecessor.

“Chief, it was my distinct pleasure and honor to work with you and for you,” Barber said as he presented her with an award and mantle from the Police Department.

After the ceremony, the Township Council called a recess. The meeting then reconvened outside, where Higbee and Barber each fired a ceremonial cannon provided by the Last Salute, an Atlantic County-area veterans service organization.

Higbee’s time in law enforcement has spanned multiple positions. She began as a 911 dispatcher in 1997 before being hired as an officer in the Wildwood Police Department in 1999. She then worked several years for the Hamilton Township Police Department before coming to work as an officer for Galloway. She rose through the ranks and became police chief in 2015.

She posted a letter on the Police Department Facebook page thanking her past bosses and colleagues, ranging from her manager Ellen Flynn when she worked as a waitress; to former Wildwood police Chief Bill Fisher, who hired her as an officer there; to former Galloway police Chief Pat Moran, who helped select her as his successor. She said her own officers have helped the force through challenges during her tenure, including those presented by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a team effort, it’s like cogs in a wheel,” Higbee told The Press of Atlantic City.

She also drew support and inspiration from her family. Her father, John Higbee, was a longtime Galloway police officer, and her husband has served with her as a fellow Galloway officer.

“My dad’s always given me a lot of guidance on how to treat people with respect and treat people with empathy and do what’s right,” Higbee said.

Recalling the accomplishments during her tenure of which she is most proud, Higbee cited her work founding the interdenominational police chaplain program in 2016 and the Galloway Township Police Foundation, a nonprofit that awards local youth scholarships, in 2018. She also was proud of her efforts organizing charity events and trash and litter pickups, as well as her work with local businesses and schools.

Higbee said her efforts as chief were ultimately directed toward building strong community relationships with the people of Galloway.

“Really being involved with the community has been my ultimate goal,” she said.

Higbee is an adjunct professor in criminal justice at Atlantic Cape Community College, a role she says she plans to continue in after her retirement from the Police Department.

