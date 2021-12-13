Atlantic County's COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering longer hours Wednesday

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic County's COVID-19 vaccination clinic will have extended hours Wednesday as part of "Boost NJ Day."

The clinic, held Tuesday through Thursday at 201 S. Shore Road, in Northfield, will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccination in New Jersey, Atlantic County Spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Monday. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available free at the clinic.

The clinic typically operates from 9 a.m. to noon on those days, Gilmore said.

Face coverings are required for entry, and those receiving a booster shot should bring their vaccination card with them, Gilmore said.