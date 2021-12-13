Atlantic County's COVID-19 vaccine clinic offering longer hours Wednesday

ATLANTIC CITY — Atlantic County's COVID-19 vaccination clinic will have extended hours Wednesday as part of "Boost NJ Day."
The clinic, held Tuesday through Thursday at 201 S. Shore Road, in Northfield, will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the anniversary of the first COVID-19 vaccination in New Jersey, Atlantic County Spokesperson Linda Gilmore said Monday. Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available free at the clinic.
The clinic typically operates from 9 a.m. to noon on those days, Gilmore said.
Face coverings are required for entry, and those receiving a booster shot should bring their vaccination card with them, Gilmore said.
“Getting vaccinated is still the best protection against severe illness, hospitalization or death,” County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a statement Monday. “Unfortunately, we have seen an increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state in the last few weeks, so as residents plan to participate in holiday activities, we strongly encourage them to get vaccinated and boosted to protect themselves and their loved ones. Vaccination is a gift that can save lives.”
Atlantic County has fully vaccinated over 163,000 people and boosted 42,000, administering over 341,000 doses, Gilmore added.
The Atlantic County Division of Public Health also offers a free vaccination clinic each Tuesday in Hammonton, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 310 Bellevue Ave.
