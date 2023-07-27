EGG HARBOR CITY — Atlantic County has confirmed its second sample of West Nile virus found this year.

The positive mosquito sample was collected July 19 by the county Office of Mosquito Control from 10th Terrace and Duerer Street. The sample was confirmed positive Wednesday, the county said in a news release.

The first positive sample of the year was found in Northfield earlier this month. There have been no reported human cases of the virus, officials said.

The virus is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transferred to birds, animals and humans, health officials said.

Changing climate gives mosquitoes more time to live each year Because of the heat-trapping effects of fossil fuel emissions, mosquitoes are here longer. By analyzing temperature and humidity trends from a station at Atlantic City International Airport, science and news group Climate Central found the mosquito season here is 23 days longer on average than it was in 1979.

The county’s public health division is encouraging residents to use bug spray when outdoors and clear their properties of standing water, which officials say is a mosquito breeding ground.

Gutters should also be unclogged, and damaged screen doors should be repaired to prevent mosquitoes from entering the home, health officials said.

For more information about the virus, visit atlantic-county.org/public-health or call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.

For assistance in removing stagnant puddles or floodwater on properties, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.