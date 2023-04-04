The Atlantic County Summer Youth Employment Program is accepting applications through June 15. The program allows youths ages 16 to 24 to gain work experience while earning $15 an hour.
“This program has been very successful in providing youth with a chance to explore potential career paths, and earn money and experience while doing so,” county Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release. “It has also been beneficial to local employers that are dealing with staffing shortages.”
The program is sponsored by the Atlantic County Workforce Development Board and matches youth with area employers for eight-week paid internships, to take place sometime between May 1 and Aug. 31. Job placement opportunities are available with government agencies, local businesses and nonprofits.
The Workforce Development Board's goal is to place 200 youth in positions for 25 hours per week, with the potential for each to earn $3,000. Funding for the program is provided through the state Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
For more information or to apply, call 609-485-0052, ext. 4848, visit learntrainworkac.com or email torres_cynthia@aclink.org.
