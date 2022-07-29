Atlantic County working with state, health care providers on monkeypox

Atlantic County is collaborating with state officials and health care providers to respond to the recent global monkeypox outbreak, according to a county news release issued Wednesday.

Although the state Department of Health has recorded 109 confirmed or probable cases of monkeypox in New Jersey as of Thursday, there has yet to be a case in Atlantic County. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded 4,639 cases of monkeypox across the United States as of Wednesday.

Monkeypox does not spread easily without close contact with an infected individual, according to the state Department of Health web page about the disease. The disease can spread through contact with a monkeypox rash, scab or sore; objects used by someone with monkeypox such as bedding, clothing, towels or surfaces; or respiratory droplets.

Symptoms may include swollen lymph nodes and a pimple or blister-like rash that can appear on any part of the body and resemble other diseases such as chickenpox, herpes or syphilis. Monkeypox also may cause flu-like symptoms, including muscle aches, chills, fever, exhaustion and cough.

The disease can be passed to fetuses during pregnancy, and those who are pregnant or breast feeding may be more susceptible to serious disease. People with a weak immune system or a history of skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis or eczema may be particularly vulnerable as well, according to the county.

Those with symptoms are being asked to isolate and contact their health care provider. People also should contact their doctor or health care provider if they believe they have been exposed to monkeypox.

The state’s vaccination guidance was updated Wednesday.

New Jersey is currently making a vaccine to monkeypox available to anyone confirmed to have been exposed to the disease in the past 14 days. Those who have had known contact with someone who has tested positive for monkeypox should contact their local health department to schedule their vaccination. Local health departments, in turn, have been tasked with contact tracing and offering the vaccine to close contacts of those infected.

People who have not had a confirmed exposure but suspect they were exposed or are considered as having been at high risk of exposure in the past 14 days are being asked to schedule an appointment for their vaccination through one of the state’s three community partners at their respective vaccine locations. None of those three vaccine locations are in South Jersey, according to the state's updated presentation on monkeypox vaccination.

Those with weakened immune systems or with atopic dermatitis or eczema are listed as “high priority groups” for vaccination.

The CDC is expected to furnish New Jersey with additional vaccine doses, and the state will expand vaccine access as its supply of the vaccine grows.

Atlantic County residents looking for additional information about monkeypox can visit atlantic-county.org/public-health or call the county Division of Public Health at 609-645-5933.