NORTHFIELD — Dozens of county employees packed Tuesday's Atlantic County commissioners meeting to ask for meaningful salary raises, saying many are barely making minimum wage.

"You can go work at Walmart for as much as we make, with a third of the aggravation," said Public Works employee Cory Christiensen.

"Please consider raising our wages," said Superintendent of Elections worker Ona Vasquez. "The cost of living across the country has seen an 8.7% hike."

Vasquez said the contract she is working under only allowed for a 2.5% increase this year, but now her union is negotiating a new contract.

"I have worked there three years, and I have been told by family and friends I have to take my skills elsewhere if I want to do well and survive," Vasquez said.

The county is known as fiscally conservative, and its workforce makes less than others in the state for doing similar jobs.

"You know better than we do the number of employees who have left the county," said Marcus King, president of Teamsters Local 331, which represents many county workers. "The work still needs to be done."

Commissioner Frank Balles said about 300 county jobs are unfilled, and county Administrator Jerry DelRosso said the county's nursing home, Meadowview, has had to keep half of its rooms closed since the COVID-19 pandemic because they cannot hire staff to take care of more patients.

Commissioners passed a resolution Tuesday to spend up to $654,536 to use private companies to temporarily fill county nursing jobs between Feb. 1, 2023, and Jan. 31, 2024.

"Here’s the problem we have. Now we're competing against McDonalds. Think about that," King said. "In Salem County they are starting at $20 an hour and we’re still under minimum wage (in some starting salaries)."

At the same time, the cost of health insurance is going up more than 24% this year, and workers pay a share of that increased cost.

Ann Stringer works in the County Clerk's Office recording deeds and mortgages, and has been with the county 11 years, she said. She makes about $17 per hour, or about $32,000 a year, she said.

Jobs are open in the office but can't be filled because of the poor rate of pay, she said.

"I'm a grandmom of three and a mom of three, and I can’t get my car fixed. I'm having a problem paying my mortgage," Stringer said.

A truck driver in public works said he makes $14 an hour, and another worker there said he takes home $1,600 a month, of which $1,300 goes to rent.

"You’ve done a great job running our county, but it's taken a toll on our great workforce," said John Demattis, of public works, of the county's fiscal management that has kept the property tax rate from rising. "I've been with Atlantic County eight years, I am now at $16.50 an hour and I have to pay my mortgage. I also work three jobs."

"You’ve got to do better. If you are saving taxpayer money, what are we? Chopped liver?" said Ronald Grant, who works in the Facilities Department. "I don’t want the whole pie, but I don’t want crumbs that fall off the edge either. Be fair and equitable."

"I think I speak for all of us here on the board. We appreciate you coming out, we value what you do, we know you make us and our county look good," said Commissioner Chair John Risley. "We can't do collective bargaining over this table in this form, but we hear you."

"Nobody's getting 100%," said Commissioner Ernest Coursey, who represents Atlantic City and the Downbeach towns. "At the end of the day, where do we meet in the middle?"

Coursey said the commissioners will be talking to the administration, which negotiates contracts.

"It's heartbreaking," said Balles, of Egg Harbor Township. "If it means our tax rate has to go up a little bit, we’ve got to take care of our employees."

"We didn’t keep the tax rate even this year, we lowered it a penny and a half," said Commissioner Caren Fitzpatrick, of Linwood. "I’m astounded and embarrassed that full-time employees of this county make $14 an hour, some with a college degree. It’s horrible."