The public is invited to attend a dinner ceremony to induct six women into the Atlantic County Women's Hall of Fame on June 22.

The new inductees for 2023 are Natalie L. Devonish (Volunteerism), Margaret (Peggy) Mallen-Walczak (Volunteerism), Suzanne Marino (Journalism), Donna Michael-Ziereis (Law), Robin M. Stoloff (Health) and Nicole R. Williams (Education).

To be eligible, each woman must be a resident of Atlantic County for at least 10 years or their place of business or employment must be in Atlantic County for at least 10 years, and their contributions made in Atlantic County. She also has to be considered either a pioneer or an innovator in her field.

Recipients were chosen based on their contributions to enhancing the lives of other women and "clearing the path" for others to follow.

The ceremony will be held at 6 p.m. at Linwood Country Club.

“These women have made significant contributions in their professional fields as well as outstanding contributions to our Atlantic County community," ACWHF President Mary Amanda Delcher said in a news release. "They are shining examples for today’s young women."

Tickets to the dinner are $85 per person or $850 for tables of 10. Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Hall of Fame's scholarship program and a permanent exhibit.

For more information or to purchase a ticket, call 609-377-4035 or visit ACWHF.org.