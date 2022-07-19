Atlantic County voting machines help with national NAACP board election

Audrey Miles, of Brigantine, was approved by the state Senate as deputy superintendent of el…
“It’s interesting — it’s different,” Miles said. “It’s not as coordinated when somebody else is running the election.”
The NAACP is handling all but the machine elements of it, they said.
“We’ll run the tapes as soon as they close (voting),” Miles said of the totals for the candidates on each of the machines. “We will print the tickets, present them and they will do the tally and make the announcement.”
Incumbent Alice A. Huffman, of Sacramento, California, started out in 1999 as president of the California-Hawaii NAACP. She was being challenged by Atlanta NAACP chapter President Richard Rose for a seat on the 66-member board. Rose has not served on the board before.
Delegates streamed in to cast their ballots when voting opened at 1 p.m. Tuesday.
“Rose breathed new life into the chapter in Atlanta,” said Jennifer Seibert, co-chair of the health and welfare committee of the NAACP chapter in Oakland, California. “It’s exciting to see how we decide. Do we go with the tried and true, or the new?”
“I definitely see it as the past vs. the future,” said Bernard McNair, of Bridgeport, Connecticut. “I think his (Rose’s) grassroots efforts are more beneficial for what we are looking for.”
Bugdon and Miles said they are happy to serve the public in a different way.
“It’s great to showcase our new voting machines to the public,” Bugdon said.
Atlantic County election officials help the NAACP run its national officers election Tuesday at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
