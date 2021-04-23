Atlantic County virtual debates to be sponsored by Stockton, League of Women Voters

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Stockton University's William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy and the League of Women Voters of Atlantic County will co-sponsor primary election debates for the county clerk and senate races in the county.
According to a Friday news release from the university, the Democratic primary for county clerk will be held virtually at 7 p.m. Tuesday between Egg Harbor City Mayor Lisa Jiampetti and activist Mico Lucide. It will be moderated by Western Monmouth League of Women Voters Sharon Steinhorn.
There will also be an online debate between Republican candidates for State Senate Legislative District 2 Vincent Polistina and Seth Grossman. Moderated by Hughes Center Executive Director John Froonjian, it will begin 7 p.m. May 11.
The public can watch the Democratic debate on YouTube at www.youtube.com/channel/UCUZ2StL36unDd0jyfOaFkNg.
To register to watch the event on Zoom, go to stockton.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_v-QtaZCLRaO5Kjc8vHfMPQ.
