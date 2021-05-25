Atlantic County Veterans Memorial Program returning Friday

Atlantic County's Veterans Memorial Program will be held at 2 p.m. Friday in Estell Manor.
Taking place at the county's Veterans Cemetery, the program was canceled last year due to COVID-19.
"Last year was the first time in 36 years that we were unable to hold this solemn tribute due to the COVID-19 pandemic," County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a news release. "We are grateful for the event’s return and the opportunity to honor the memories of those who served to protect our country and our freedom. Let us never forget."
This year's keynote speaker will be Colonel Diana M. Brown, Vice Commander of the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard. Also included in the program will be the Atlantic County Sheriff's Color Guard, the county Corrections Officers' Honor Guard, the Atlantic City Fire Department Sandpipers' Pipes and Drums, and the presentation of the memorial wreath.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
