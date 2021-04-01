 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Atlantic County veterans group presents Northfield VA clinic with plaque of appreciation
0 comments
top story

Atlantic County veterans group presents Northfield VA clinic with plaque of appreciation

{{featured_button_text}}

NORTHFIELD — A group of veterans extended their gratitude to the staff of the Atlantic County VA Clinic on Thursday afternoon.

The group presented officials at the clinic with an appreciation plaque. 

"I'm overwhelmed by this," said Cynthia Murray, the clinic's nurse manager for clinical operations. "It's an honor to serve those who served us."

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The plaque was presented on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars District 16, which is composed of all the posts in Atlantic County.

"Your care and concern is above and beyond," VFW State Commander Brian Wiener told the staff. "I'd like to thank you for all of your time and efforts here. I've never heard one person complain about this building or its employees, not one time ever." 

Thomas Judge, commander of District 16 and organizer of the ceremony, said he wanted to give the clinic some much deserved recognition for the work they do on a regular basis and during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"They haven’t been recognized for all the work they’ve done to aid and assist our local veterans. They should be recognized," Judge said. "And they (staff) are dealing with COVID just like the rest of us are. These are the people who went to war. Some didn't come back, others came back with physical and psychological problems. They're (staff) there for us."

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Calif. police: Gunman chained gates, knew victims

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News