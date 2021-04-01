Atlantic County veterans group presents Northfield VA clinic with plaque of appreciation

NORTHFIELD — A group of veterans extended their gratitude to the staff of the Atlantic County VA Clinic on Thursday afternoon.

The group presented officials at the clinic with an appreciation plaque.

"I'm overwhelmed by this," said Cynthia Murray, the clinic's nurse manager for clinical operations. "It's an honor to serve those who served us."

The plaque was presented on behalf of the Veterans of Foreign Wars District 16, which is composed of all the posts in Atlantic County.

"Your care and concern is above and beyond," VFW State Commander Brian Wiener told the staff. "I'd like to thank you for all of your time and efforts here. I've never heard one person complain about this building or its employees, not one time ever."

Thomas Judge, commander of District 16 and organizer of the ceremony, said he wanted to give the clinic some much deserved recognition for the work they do on a regular basis and during the COVID-19 pandemic.