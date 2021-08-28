Atlantic County values stable in county tax rates, home price spikes not yet reflected

But no municipality wants to do a revaluation at the height of a market, Szendrey said, as it then faces years of tax appeals and the need to make refunds when values fall.

"That costs municipalities a whole lot of money," Szendrey said.

Municipalities must refund the local, school and county taxes but are only reimbursed by the county — not the school districts — Szendrey said.

When properties are over-assessed, only those property owners who appeal get a benefit. Those who do not appeal continue to pay too much, Szendrey said, resulting in unfairness.

It will cost Margate $750,000 to $1 million to do its revaluation, and "that's not an amount of money you want to spend, only to have to spend it again," he said.

The extended deadline will provide an additional year for the market to work out any bubbles, Szendrey said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"If the market is still this high a year from now, it will be an indication it's not panic buying," he said. "On the residential side, prices are up like crazy, but commercial office space and other things have been adversely affected."