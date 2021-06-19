Atlantic County Utilities Authority extends life of Egg Harbor Township landfill

+15 Pleasantville trash transfer station has hurdles ahead PLEASANTVILLE — The owner of a property that will soon become a cannabis growing facility ha…

More than one set of inspectors is watching over the construction of the landfill wall, Ganard said.

The ACUA has its own inspector, Dovey said. A second inspector reports to the DEP, but the ACUA pays to have the person on site. The third inspector is the day-to-day inspector, an outside engineer paid by the ACUA but who reports to both the DEP and the ACUA.

“The quality control inspector, he’s got the biggest job. He is literally testing this continuously all day long. That’s what his job is, making sure that the right materials are in the right place,” Ganard said.

The ACUA’s inspector is on site daily to make sure things are in order, that they are on schedule and that no issues have to be resolved, Ganard said.

“The contractor (Wyndham Construction LLC) who is building this wall won the contract for the first phase as well. He came in here familiar with the mistakes he made on the first phase. He had the experience. You could see that right from the get-go,” Ganard said.

Phase two of the MSE wall costs about $15 million, Ganard said.

“They say by fall, they will be done. We may be able to use a part of it before then, but completely done, November,” Ganard said. “Certainly, if they keep up the pace they have been working at, it looks achievable.”

