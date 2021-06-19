Atlantic County Utilities Authority extends life of Egg Harbor Township landfill

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Facing dwindling room for residential and commercial trash in its landfill, the Atlantic County Utilities Authority has been employing engineering solutions in recent years, including building a retaining wall six stories high that will eventually span a mile.
Operators for the ACUA started employing these techniques to extend the life of landfill.
Instead of piling the trash up in a pyramid shape as in the past, the current landfill procedure is to stack the garbage vertically up against a wall, which contains the refuse, said Rick Dovey, ACUA president.
“The wall was actually originally permitted in 2006, so we had this on the books for a while knowing that sometime in the future, we would need it. So, a few years back, we started with phase one, and now, we are into phase two,” said Thomas Ganard, the ACUA’s chief engineer.
Expanding the life of the landfill is accomplished through a system called a mechanically stabilized earthen berm, also called an MSE wall, said Sara Verrillo, the ACUA’s chief customer relationship manager.
Phase one of the project began in 2018 and was finished in 2019, Ganard said.
Grass will grow on the outside of the wall to help keep it from eroding, which can be seen on the phase one wall.
The wall is constructed from recycled asphalt, geogrids and structural fill, Ganard said.
“You could build the whole wall out of dirt, but then, when the landfill pressure pushes on it, it will just push that wall over,” Ganard said.
Phase two started in April with Wyndham Construction LLC, of Turnersville, Gloucester County, doing the work. When phase two is finished, the wall will wrap around approximately 5,000 feet in length, Verrillo said.
“The height of the new wall varies but reaches a max of around 60 feet high,” Verrillo said.
A double-lined landfill is also being constructed where the vertical wall is being assembled, so that any water or contaminants from trash are kept away from the groundwater, Ganard said.
Before the ACUA landfill opened in the 1990s, trash had been buried across nearly 50 different landfills, Verrillo said.
“The landfills were unlined, which means chemicals and leachate generated from the decomposing trash was seeping right into the ground, posing a major threat to the groundwater in our communities,” Verrillo said.
The landfill cannot expand in a horizontal direction and encompass new properties because the woods that are wrapped around the site are either a permitted buffer, which is required by the state Department of Environmental Protection, or a wetlands buffer, Ganard said.
More than one set of inspectors is watching over the construction of the landfill wall, Ganard said.
The ACUA has its own inspector, Dovey said. A second inspector reports to the DEP, but the ACUA pays to have the person on site. The third inspector is the day-to-day inspector, an outside engineer paid by the ACUA but who reports to both the DEP and the ACUA.
“The quality control inspector, he’s got the biggest job. He is literally testing this continuously all day long. That’s what his job is, making sure that the right materials are in the right place,” Ganard said.
The ACUA’s inspector is on site daily to make sure things are in order, that they are on schedule and that no issues have to be resolved, Ganard said.
“The contractor (Wyndham Construction LLC) who is building this wall won the contract for the first phase as well. He came in here familiar with the mistakes he made on the first phase. He had the experience. You could see that right from the get-go,” Ganard said.
Phase two of the MSE wall costs about $15 million, Ganard said.
“They say by fall, they will be done. We may be able to use a part of it before then, but completely done, November,” Ganard said. “Certainly, if they keep up the pace they have been working at, it looks achievable.”
