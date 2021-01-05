Atlantic County urges more vaccines as Atlantic Cape site opens

"We work very closely with the county," Gaba said. "We've always been open to the community for various things, so when we got the call from the county executive to be a potential site, they came down and viewed our location to see what we had here. We are conveniently located off the Black Horse Pike and also have convenient parking, so this appeared to be the perfect place."

Non-hospital frontline workers had to schedule an appointment. According to county spokesperson Linda Gilmore, nine spots were available every 15 minutes.

Upon entering the gym, people signed forms and waited to be called to one of seven tables set up with vaccination equipment. After receiving the dose, they were directed to a section of spaced out chairs to wait 15 to 30 minutes for potential side effects. All chairs were disinfected between uses.

Darrell Sallam, a 52-year-old Galloway Township resident, said she was concerned about the wait when she saw how many cars were in the parking lot, but she soon discovered that wait was virtually nonexistent.

"No wait, no line and everything ran really smoothly," said Sallam, who works as a therapist for children with disabilities. "I came in, gave them my paperwork and everything went straight through."