Atlantic County upgrades traffic signals with accessible pedestrian push buttons

Modified pedestrian crossings from Atlantic City to Longport are operational after being installed as part of $11 million worth of traffic safety upgrades.

Various types of equipment, from cameras to push buttons, have been added to 21 out of 28 intersections along Ventnor, N. Dorset, Wellington and West End avenues as part of the project.

The updates will also help reduce traffic delays, fuel consumption and emissions, Atlantic County officials said in a Tuesday news release.

The remaining upgrades will be finished following Labor Day, officials said.

The enhancements are through a project that started in 2017 and lead to construction beginning in January.

Atlantic County was awarded a $637,000 from federal grant to cover part of the cost.

The buttons will be equipped with a speaker that verbally directs pedestrians when and when not to cross the roadway, aiding those who may be visual or hearing impaired.

“While state accessibility guidelines require this push button equipment when new pedestrian signals are installed, the general public may not be aware of how the equipment should work,” Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a statement.

Once activated by a push, the new signals adjust timing, helping pedestrians safely cross the road, Levinson said.

“This equipment is designed to enhance the safety of motorists and pedestrians on our roadways," Levinson said. "Like so many changes, they can take some time to get used to, but in the end, they are for our benefit.”

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.