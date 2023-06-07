The ShopRite LPGA Classic and constructions projects are expected to impact motorist this week, Atlantic County officials said.

Detours will be in place on Mill and Fire roads in Egg Harbor Township on Thursday for milling work, officials said Wednesday in a news release.

Mill Road's eastbound lane is being closed at Old Zion Road and detoured onto Zion Road. Sutton Avenue's westbound lane will also be closed and detoured onto Zion Road, officials said.

A lane shift will be in place for northbound traffic on Bargaintown/Fire Road. Southbound traffic will be detoured at Mill Road and sent to Old Zion and Zion roads.

Both detours are expected to be in effect between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m., while a lane shift will be in place until 3 p.m., officials said.

In Galloway Township, construction won't take place on Friday while the first round of the ShopRite LPGA Classic is being played at Seaview Hotel and Golf Club, officials said.

Atlantic County motorists should expect "significant" delays. They should plan to use alternative routes or plan their trips ahead of time.