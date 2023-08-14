Atlantic County has issued the following traffic alerts for this week:

Hamilton Township: Through Friday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Weymouth Road near milepost 17.3 for drainage improvements.

The work zone will be in place around the clock, controlled by a temporary traffic signal for about 30 days, the county said in a news release.

Buena Vista Township: Through Wednesday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Tuckahoe Road between 5 Points and Columbia Road from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for roadwork.

Corbin City/Estell Manor: A detour will be in effect on Head of the River Road between Lords Lane and Route 50 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday for roadwork.

Local traffic will be permitted through the work zone as necessary. All other motorists should plan to use an alternate route.

Egg Harbor Township: Single-lane, alternating traffic patterns will be in effect from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following roads through Friday for ongoing work by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority:

Mill Road between Fire Road and Patcong Drive

Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road

Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads

In all cases, work is weather permitting and delays are possible. Plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.