Atlantic County traffic advisories take effect starting Friday

Atlantic County issued the following traffic advisories due to take effect Friday and into next week:
Absecon: On Friday, the southbound shoulder of Mill Road will be closed near Pleasant Avenue from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for county curb replacement work.
On Monday and Tuesday, a detour will be in effect on Mill between Pleasant Avenue and Westcoat Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for county roadwork. Motorists should follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Egg Harbor Township: On Friday, Monday and Tuesday, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road between Lida Avenue and Zion Road from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for county guiderail improvements. Motorists should expect delays, plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
Estell Manor: From Wednesday through April 15, a single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Head of the River Road between Cape May Avenue and Lords Lane from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for county guiderail work. Delays are expected, and motorists are advised to plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
All work is weather permitting.
For more traffic advisories, visit aclink.org.
