Atlantic County traffic advisories take effect Monday

Atlantic County issued the following traffic advisories taking effect starting Monday.

Absecon

On Monday and Tuesday, a detour will be in effect on Mill Road between Pleasant Avenue and Westcoat Road from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. for roadwork. Motorists should follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.

Egg Harbor Township

Until further notice, the eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads will be closed with a detour in place 24 hours a day. Motorists should follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.

From Monday through Friday, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From Monday through Friday, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

From Monday through Friday, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Ventnor

From Tuesday through Thursday, traffic shifts will be in effect on Dorset Avenue between Ventnor and Wellington avenues from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. for road improvements. Delays are expected.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Monmouth, Calvert and Balfour avenues will be closed between Dorset and North Dudley avenues. On Thursday, Ventnor Mall Drive will be closed. Motorists should follow the posted detours or seek an alternate route.

All work is weather permitting. For more traffic advisories, visit aclink.org.