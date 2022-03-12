Atlantic County traffic advisories take effect Monday

Atlantic County issued the following traffic advisories set to take effect Monday:
Egg Harbor Township
Somers Point-Mays Landing Road: Through Friday, a single-lane closure will be in effect between Zion and Betsy Scull roads from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, for milling and paving work.
Mill Road: Until further notice, the eastbound lane between Fire and Old Zion roads is closed to traffic. Motorists should follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route. On Tuesday, both lanes of Mill will be closed between Fire and Old Zion from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., weather permitting. Police and traffic directors will be on site to assist motorists and provide access to Patcong Road.
Ocean Heights Avenue: Through Friday, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Zion Road: Through Friday (excluding Tuesday), a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Steelmanville Road: Through Friday, a one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., weather permitting.
Galloway Township
Through Friday, a single lane closure with alternating traffic will be in effect on Moss Mill Road between Pitney and Wrangleboro roads from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, for road improvements.
Egg Harbor City
Through Friday, a single lane closure with alternating traffic will be in effect on Clarks Landing Road between Manheim and Genoa avenues from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., weather permitting, for road improvements.
Absecon
Through Friday, Mill Road will be closed to traffic between Ohio Avenue and Westcoat Road from 8 a.m. to 4 :30 p.m. for drainage improvements. Motorists are advised to follow the posted detour and plan travel time accordingly or seek an alternate route.
For a complete list of traffic advisories on or impacting county roads, visit aclink.org.
