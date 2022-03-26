 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Atlantic County traffic advisories set to begin Monday

The following traffic advisories take effect starting Monday across Atlantic County.

Absecon

Mill Road will be closed between Ohio Avenue and Westcoat Road from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. From 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, a single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect between Westcoat and Holly roads. 

Galloway Township

A single-lane closure with alternating traffic will be in effect on East Moss Mill Road between Pomona and Wrangleboro roads from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday.

Egg Harbor Township

A single-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Somers Point-Mays Landing Road between Zion and Betsy Scull roads from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday. 

The eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads is closed to traffic with a detour in place until further notice. A full detour will be in effect from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.

A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Zion Road between Bargaintown and Old Zion roads from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

A one-lane alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. 

For more traffic advisories, visit aclink.org.

