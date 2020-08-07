road work

The Black Horse Pike will feature lane shifts for eastbound and westbound traffic between Route 50 and Leipzig Avenue, near the Hamilton Mall, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, the state Department of Transportation said.

The median, lighting and traffic signals are being replaced through the 4.2-mile section. Both shoulders will be used to accommodate the lane shifts. The current project phase is expected to be finished in several weeks, the DOT said.

Egg Harbor Township

Eastbound traffic on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road will alternate using the westbound lane from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Both directions of travel on Ocean Heights between Steelmanville and Blackman will alternate using a single lane from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday, the pattern will revert to normal at 2 p.m.

The eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. On Friday, the pattern will revert to normal at 2 p.m.

All work is weather permitting. Motorists should expect delays or seek an alternate route.

Contact: 609-272-7210

ZSpencer@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressSpencer

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments