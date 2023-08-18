A series of closures and detours will be in place, beginning Monday, throughout Atlantic County, officials said.

A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in place on Weymouth Road in Hamilton Township for 24 hours a day Monday through Friday. The delay will occur near milepost 17.3 for drainage work.

Township police added that New York Avenue will be closed from 7 a.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Tuesday for repairs. Motorists are asked to follow posted detours. The road also will be closed from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 28 with the same detour.

Corbin City/Estell Manor: A detour will be in effect on Head of the River Road between Lords Lane and Route 50 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Local traffic will be permitted through the work zone only if necessary. All other motorists should use an alternate route or plan travel time accordingly.

Egg Harbor Township: A detour will be in place from 7 p.m. Monday through 5 a.m. Tuesday on Ocean Heights Avenue between Steelmanville and Blackman roads.

A single-lane, alternating traffic pattern will be in effect on Steelmanville Road between Ocean Heights Avenue and Blackman Road from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.