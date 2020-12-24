Atlantic County Toys for Kids delivers to Shore Medical Center

Thanks to the Atlantic County Toys for Kids Program and its sponsors, the holidays will be a little brighter for the young patients at Shore Medical Center in Somers Point.

Greg DePiano, a retired sergeant from the Atlantic County jail, has been running the Toys for Kids program for 36 years. The program provides an average of 15,000 new toys to local hospitals, municipalities, churches and organizations every year.

Toys that were dropped off Tuesday included 200 coloring books with crayons, speakers and teddy bears children can hug while they receive their injections. DePiano said his dad was in Shore for extended stays. During his visits to his dad, he realized the children there needed a distraction. The anxiety of not feeling well and being in a hospital is overwhelming for kids, especially this year with COVID-19 restrictions, he said.

“It’s really nice for children who are in the hospital to have something to do to keep their minds occupied,” DePiano said.

— Press staff reports