Atlantic County tops 10,000 COVID-19 cases

Atlantic County officials on Saturday reported 200 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total since the beginning of the pandemic over 10,000.
The new cases came from 103 males, ages 1 to 82, and 97 females, ages 10 months to 96 years, according to the county website. There were no new deaths.
So far, Atlantic County has reported 10,169 cases with 299 deaths and 4,828 cleared as recovered.
Cape May County on Saturday reported 56 new cases and two new deaths, bringing its case total to 3,120 with 2,485 designated off quarantine, and 113 deaths.
Saturday’s reported deaths were of a Dennis Township man and an Ocean City man, both 82.
New Jersey reported 5,367 new cases and 53 new deaths Saturday.
